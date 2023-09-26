Ambani's children will get no salary, only fee for attending board meetings

Anant, also a graduate of Brown University, 'is driving the expansion of energy and materials businesses of Reliance and its global operations in renewable and green energy.' 'Under his leadership, Reliance aims to become a Net Carbon Zero company by 2035 by building world-scale capabilities in the production of clean fuels and materials of the future, developing next-generation carbon capture and storage technologies, creating holistic and circular materials businesses, and maximising crude to chemicals conversion,' the notice said.