Foxconn's Q2 profit up 12% on cloud demand

Apple supplier Foxconn's Q2 profit up 12% on cloud demand

The Taiwanese company said net profit for the April-June quarter rose to T$33.29 billion from T$29.78 billion a year earlier

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 10 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 16:02 ist
Eleven analysts were expecting on average a profit of T$31.02 billion, according to Refinitiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported on Wednesday a 12 per cent jump in second-quarter net profit, beating market estimates, helped by strong demand for its cloud computing products.

The Taiwanese company, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the April-June quarter rose to T$33.29 billion from T$29.78 billion a year earlier.

Eleven analysts were expecting on average a profit of T$31.02 billion, according to Refinitiv.

The company, like other global manufacturers, has grappled with a severe shortage of chips that has squeezed smartphone production, and more recently a downturn in major markets amid high inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Foxconn shares closed 0.9 per cent higher ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.7 per cent drop in the broader market. They have risen 5.8 per cent so far this year, giving the company a market value of $50.3 billion.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Apple
Foxconn
Business News
Earnings

What's Brewing

Serena Williams' tough call resonates with women

Serena Williams' tough call resonates with women

Explained | Causes and consequences of Amazon fires

Explained | Causes and consequences of Amazon fires

Tejashwi on cusp of larger roles

Tejashwi on cusp of larger roles

Upgraded climate targets welcome

Upgraded climate targets welcome

Magic of the Masai Mara

Magic of the Masai Mara

Giggs 'headbutted' ex-girlfriend in face, court hears

Giggs 'headbutted' ex-girlfriend in face, court hears

10% parking space to be reserved for cycles in B'luru

10% parking space to be reserved for cycles in B'luru

Now an online delivery app for Bengaluru's street food

Now an online delivery app for Bengaluru's street food

The child influencer who rocked Cannes Lions 2022

The child influencer who rocked Cannes Lions 2022

 