April-September steel imports led by China

<p>New Delhi: India's imports of steel over the period from April to September were led by shipments from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>, according to provisional government data reviewed by <em>Reuters</em> on Friday, and the South Asian nation remained a net importer of the alloy.</p><p>The world's second-biggest producer of crude steel imported 4.7 million metric tons of the finished metal from April to September, up 42.2 per cent from a year ago, the data showed.</p><p>China exported 1.4 million metric tons of steel to India during the period, up 36.7 per cent from a year ago.</p><p>Hot-rolled coil was India's biggest import, making up 44 per cent of overall finished steel shipments, the data showed.</p> .<p>China exported stainless steel, hot-rolled coils, galvanised plain and corrugated sheets, plates, electrical sheets, pipes and bars and rods, the data showed.</p><p>"Cheap import offers kept market sentiment bearish in India," the government said in its report.</p><p>On Thursday, India's Tata Steel CEO said prolonged imports from China could hurt the investment plans of the domestic steel industry.</p><p>Apart from China, imports during April-September increased from South Korea, Japan and Vietnam, the data showed.</p><p>South Korea exported 1.2 million metric tons of steel to India during the period, up 11.5 per cent on the year, the data showed.</p><p>Japan exported 1.1 million metric tons of the alloy, more than double from the year-ago period.</p> .<p>Vietnam exported 0.4 million metric tons of steel during the period, more than double from a year ago, the data showed.</p><p>India has launched an anti-dumping investigation on certain steel imports from Vietnam.</p><p>Domestically, India's finished steel production stood at 70.6 million metric tons during the period, up 4.7 per cent from a year ago.</p><p>Finished steel exports during April-September stood at 2.3 million metric tons, down 35.9 per cent from a year ago.</p><p>Italy was India's biggest export market, but shipments slowed to 0.4 million metric tons, down 43.5 per cent from a year ago.</p><p>Exports also slowed to Belgium, Nepal and Spain, which are among the top five biggest destinations for Indian steel.</p><p>Crude steel production during April to September stood at 72.8 million metric tons, up 3.6 per cent from a year ago.</p><p>Consumption of finished steel was at 72.7 million metric tons during the period, up 13.5 per cent on the year.</p>