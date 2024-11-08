Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

April-September steel imports led by China

The world's second-biggest producer of crude steel imported 4.7 million metric tons of the finished metal from April to September, up 42.2 per cent from a year ago, the data showed.
Reuters
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 11:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 11:16 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsChinaImportsSteel

Follow us on :

Follow Us