AstraZeneca to buy China-based Gracell Biotechnologies for $1.2 billion

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it will buy China-based Gracell Biotechnologies for up to $1.2 billion as the Anglo-Swedish pharma company furthers its cell therapy ambitions.

The cash deal aimed at bolstering AstraZeneca's portfolio values U.S.-listed Gracell at $2 per ordinary share or $10 per ADS of Gracell, plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $0.30 per ordinary share, if certain regulatory milestones are met.

"The proposed acquisition of Gracell will complement AstraZeneca's existing capabilities and previous investments in cell therapy, where we have established our presence in CAR-T and T-cell receptor therapies in solid tumours", AstraZeneca's Oncology R&D Vice President Susan Galbraith said in a statement.