<p>Bengaluru is known for its nip in the air, especially mornings and evenings. While you enjoy the cold weather, your skin and hair suffer silently. Lower temperatures, dry winds, reduced humidity and frequent hot showers strip away natural oils, leaving the skin dry, itchy, and hair dull and brittle.</p>.<p>With a little mindful care, some wise purchases and more home remedies, winter damage can be easily prevented.</p>.<p><strong>Switch to gentle cleansers</strong></p>.<p>Harsh soaps and face washes remove essential oils. Use mild, non-foaming cleansers that clean without over-drying. Avoid washing your face too frequently or wash with only lukewarm water. Using a paste of besan or rice flour mixed with turmeric powder for a bath helps the skin a lot.</p>.<p><strong>Moisturise generously</strong></p>.<p>Apply moisturiser within 2–3 minutes after bathing, when the skin is still slightly damp. Remember these points:</p>.<p>Cream-based moisturisers for dry skin</p>.<p>Oil-based or ceramide-rich lotions for very dry skin</p>.<p>Light gel-cream for combination skin</p>.<p>Don’t forget, your elbows, knees, heels, feet and hands need separate generous dabs too. Also, repeat application in the day.</p>.<p><strong>Reduce hot eater exposure</strong></p>.<p>Long, hot showers feel comforting but are damaging. Use lukewarm water and keep bath time short. Never soak in a tub filled with hot water even though it may feel comforting in the cold season.</p>.<p><strong>Protect lips and hands</strong></p>.<p>Lips and hands have thinner skin and dry faster. Use a thick lip balm and hand cream regularly, especially before stepping outdoors and reapply every now and then or when you feel they’re dry.</p>.<p><strong>Sunscreen is still essential</strong></p>.<p>Though the sun doesn’t feel harsh, winter sun can still cause skin damage. Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen daily, especially if you spend time outdoors. Use sunglasses when outside.</p>.<p><strong>Hydrate from within</strong></p>.<p>Drink adequate water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Include seasonal fruits, nuts, seeds and healthy fats to nourish skin from inside.</p>.<p>Winter care is all about being gentle with your skin, hair, lips. It’s also about hydration, nutrition and protection.</p>.<p>With simple changes in daily habits, you can keep your skin glowing and your hair healthy through the cold months. Remember, winter may be harsh, but your self-care doesn’t have to be.</p>.<p><strong>Simple haircare for the cold days </strong></p><p><strong>Oil and don’t over-wash </strong></p><p>Grandma’s advice of a warm oil massage once or twice a week improves blood circulation and prevents scalp dryness. Coconut oil almond oil or sesame oil work well in winter. Washing hair too often strips it of natural oils. Limit washing to once or twice a week and use a gentle sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner. </p><p><strong>Condition and check dandruff</strong> </p><p>Conditioning is non-negotiable in winter. Focus on mid-lengths and ends to prevent dryness and breakage. Use hair packs occasionally to lock in the moisture. Dry scalp can mimic dandruff. Avoid harsh anti-dandruff shampoos unless medically required. Moisturising oils and mild shampoos help. </p><p><strong>Limit heat styling </strong></p><p>Your hair will be dry and brittle in winter. Excessive blow-drying straightening or curling worsens damage. Let hair air-dry whenever possible. Cold winds strip moisture. Use silk or satin scarves or caps - but ensure they are clean and not too tight to avoid friction and hair fall. Avoid being in very close proximity to the air conditioner. Use a satin pillow cover to prevent hair turning dry as cotton ones tend to absorb moisture and oil.</p>