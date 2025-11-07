Menu
Auto retail sales surge to all-time high of over 52 lakh units in 42-day festive period: FADA

Overall retail sales rose to 52,38,401 units in the festive period this year as compared with 43,25,632 units in the same period last year, registering an increase of 21 per cent.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 06:18 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 06:18 IST
