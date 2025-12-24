<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>BJP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajeev-chandrasekhar">Rajeev Chandrasekhar</a> on Tuesday called the alleged irregularities at the Sabarimala temple "a grave act of sacrilege" that extends far beyond the theft of gold.</p>.<p>He also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.</p>.<p>In a post on X handle, Chandrasekhar said as an Ayyappa devotee, the developments have caused him deep pain and distress.</p>.Kerala HC sets aside Sabarimala airport land acquisition process.<p>He claimed that fresh findings indicate that the looting at the Lord Ayyappa temple was not limited to the reported 4.5 kg of gold.</p>.<p>“Investigations now show that under the LDF-appointed Devaswom Board, four Panchaloha idols were taken out of Sabarimala and sold to international criminal networks,” he alleged.</p>.<p>According to the BJP leader, parts of the sacred "pathinettam padi" (the 18 steps), which were replaced during the UDF regime in 2015, were later tampered with and looted.</p>.<p>Calling the disclosures “deeply disturbing,” Chandrasekhar alleged a larger political conspiracy involving both the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF.</p>.<p>“As I said earlier, arresting a few individuals is not enough. This is a larger political conspiracy—started under the Congress-UDF and perfected under the CPM-LDF,” he said.</p>.<p>Terming the alleged acts as a "sacrilege", Chandrasekhar said they represented a betrayal of Lord Ayyappa and millions of devotees across the world.</p>.<p>The leader asserted that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would not be sufficient to uncover the truth and reiterated his demand for a CBI inquiry.</p>.<p>The BJP state chief also accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of "attempting to downplay" the issue by dubbing it a “slip-up,” and said the party would continue its fight to ensure justice for Ayyappa devotees.</p>.<p>Concluding his statement with the chant “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa,” Chandrasekhar said the BJP would not relent until the truth behind the alleged acts was fully brought to light.</p>.<p>Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple has been at the centre of a huge political controversy over the loss of gold for some time.</p>.<p>A Special Investigation Team is probing the loss of gold and related complaints, and several persons, including two presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), have been arrested in this regard.</p>.<p>Recently, the SIT told a Vigilance Court that Pankaj Bhandari of Smart Creations and Ballari-based jeweller Govardhan Roddam played a central role in a conspiracy to steal gold from artefacts of the Sabarimala temple.</p>.<p>The SIT had arrested both Bhandari and Roddam last week. </p>