Automakers end record-breaking FY24 on a high

The country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in its March sales at 1.87 lakh units. In a statement on Monday, MSIL said that for FY24, it had crossed the annual total sales milestone of 20 lakh units with highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 17.93 lakh vehicles and record exports of 2.83 lakh units.