Banned last year, SHEIN set to make a comeback in India

Fast-fashion online retailer SHEIN, which has been banned in India since June 2020, is all set to make a comeback in India.

SHEIN will be re-launched on Amazon India during its annual Prime Day sale, starting on July 26.

However, it is not clear if it will be launched as a sub-platform or will function as a seller as Amazon India has made no statements. A banner, which is up on the website, announces SHEIN as one of the Prime Day launches.

Last year, India banned over 200 Chinese apps, including SHEIN, TikTok, PUBG, Clash of Kings, in the wake of a deadly border dispute.