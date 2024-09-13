Beijing suspends PwC's China unit for six months in record penalty over Evergrande audit

Hong Kong: Chinese regulators on Friday hit PwC's auditing unit in mainland China with a six-month business suspension and a record fine of 441 million yuan ($62 million) over the firm's audit of troubled property developer China Evergrande Group.

Delivering a strong rebuke to the Big Four firm, China's securities regulator said its investigation found that PwC Zhong Tian LLP helped cover up and "even condone" Evergrande's fraud while auditing the annual results of the developer's onshore flagship unit - Hengda Real Estate - in 2019 and 2020.

"PwC has seriously eroded the basis of law and good faith, and damaged investors' interest," said the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in a statement.

Chinese authorities have been examining PwC's role in the accounting of Hengda Real Estate since the CSRC accused the developer in March of a $78-billion fraud over a period of two years through 2020.

The business suspension and fines are the toughest ever penalty received by a Big Four accounting firm in China, and come against the backdrop of an exodus of clientele and layoffs at the firm in recent months.