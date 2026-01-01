Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Wildlife conservationists allege violations in Karnataka's Sharavathi pumped storage project

The Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) proposal, which seeks diversion of 131.81 acres of forest land in the valley to build a powerhouse between two dams, has attracted widespread criticism.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 21:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 21:40 IST
Karnataka NewsSharavathi

Follow us on :

Follow Us