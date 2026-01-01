Menu
Sunita Williams to deliver keynote address at Kerala Literature Festival 2026

The announcement was made by the festival organisers. The four-day event is scheduled to be held from January 22 to 25, 2026, along the iconic Kozhikode beachfront.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 21:41 IST
Published 31 December 2025, 21:41 IST
