Homebusiness

BHEL secures Rs 7,000 crore orders from Adani Power for two power plants

The first order for the 2x800 MW Raipur supercritical thermal power plant, being set up in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, has been received from Adani Power Limited.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 08:46 IST
New Delhi: State-owned BHEL on Friday said it has secured orders for two power plants worth Rs 7,000 crore from Adani Power.

The first order for the 2x800 MW Raipur supercritical thermal power plant, being set up in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, has been received from Adani Power Limited, BHEL said in a statement.

The second order for the 2x800 MW Mirzapur supercritical thermal power plant, being set up in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, has been received from MTEUPPL (a subsidiary of Adani Power Limited), it said.

BHEL's scope for both projects includes the manufacture and supply of main plant equipment and associated auxiliaries, along with supervision of erection and commissioning. Key equipment for the projects, including steam generators, steam turbines, and generators, will be manufactured at the company’s Trichy and Haridwar plants.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise, operating in the energy, industry and infrastructure sectors.

Published 14 June 2024, 08:46 IST
Business NewsAdani PowerBHEL

