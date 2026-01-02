<p>Mumbai: At a time when the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra gathered steam and ideological lines blurred, the Muslim Welfare Association (MWA) gave a call to support candidates who take up the cause of the Muslim-Bahujan-Marginalised communities, however, with a condition that the candidates should be educated. </p><p>All the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra including Mumbai will go to polls on 15 January 2026 followed by counting the next day. </p>.Rupee falls 3 paise to 82.32 against US dollar in early trade.<p>The call was given by MWA national president Saleem Sarang, a veteran politician, activist and social worker, who commands immense respect. </p><p>“Support will be extended to candidates fighting for the rights of Muslim, Bahujan and Marginalised communities,” said Sarang. </p><p>“We will extend full support to those candidates who place fundamental issues such as education, reservation and protection for the upliftment of Muslim, Bahujan and Marginalised communities at the focal point of their electoral agenda,” said Sarang. </p><p>He emphasised that education is the most powerful and effective means to bring society into the mainstream. </p><p>“Candidates who present concrete and result-oriented plans for quality education, youth skill development and social empowerment will receive the active support of the MWA,” he said, adding that the civic polls in the State is the right time for such a move. </p><p>Sarang said that the MWA will support candidates, who fit their bracket, across all regions - Mumbai-Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. </p><p>“Across all regions of Maharashtra, candidates who work in the interest of society—especially for the rights, safety and equal opportunities of Muslim, Bahujan and marginalised sections—will receive the support of the Muslim Welfare Association,” he said, adding that a list of such socially committed candidates to be supported by the organisation will be announced shortly.</p><p>Sarang further stated that the growing menace of substance abuse has emerged as a serious social challenge. </p><p>“Candidates who are committed to strengthening society through de-addiction initiatives, guiding youth towards the right path, rehabilitation programmes and public awareness efforts will be fully supported by the organisation,” he added.</p><p>“Across all regions of Maharashtra, candidates who work in the interest of society—especially for the rights, safety and equal opportunities of Muslim, Bahujan and marginalised sections—will receive the support of the Muslim Welfare Association,” he said.</p>