1 in 8 internet users in world is Indian: Eco Survey

Given that there are around 4 billion internet users in the world, one in eight is an Indian, says the Economic Survey report.

Social Media penetration reached 17% in 2018, up from 11% in 2015. The most active social media platforms were YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

According to the total rate of content consumption on UC News Feed platform in India, Entertainment was the largest category in mobile content consumption for Indian users, accounting for 27.4%, followed by sports (18.6%) and lifestyle.

Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here

The survey suggests, a total number of mobile subscribers stood at 1.17 billion in 2018. Smartphone users increased by 39% to reach 340 million in 2018. Average data consumption doubled from 4 GB to 8 GB per month between 2017 and 2018. Moreover, the digital media market grew 42% to reach `169 billion in 2018. Internet subscribers grew 28% from 446 million in December 2017 to 570 million in November 2018, driven by rural internet subscriber growth of 49%.

The various segments of digital media include- online video viewing, audios, news through OTT platforms and social media etc.