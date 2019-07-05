Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Aadhaar Card to NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 Live Updates: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 05 2019, 11:32am ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 12:01pm ist

Departing from a British tradition passed on to India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carried a 'bahi khata' (ledger) instead of a briefcase. While presenting her maiden Budget speech in Parliament, Sitharaman expressed confidence that India will become a $3-trillion economy in the current year. Here are the key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, so far

INVESTMENT

- India will ease foreign direct investment restrictions in single-brand retail

- Will open up FDI in aviation, insurance, media and animation sectors

- Important to get retail investors to invest in treasury bills

ECONOMY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

- India will become a $3trn economy in the current fiscal year, and a $5trn economy in the next few years

- India to invest heavily in infrastructure and job creation

- The government will carry out a restructuring of highway building programme to ensure enough capacity is created

- Railway infrastructure will need an investment of $72bln between 2018 and 2030

- India will enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities 

EDUCATION - STUDY IN INDIA

- By concerted efforts, India have now 3 institutions -- two IITs and IISc Bengaluru -- in top 200 institutes in the world

- Govt  will improve the performance of higher learning institutes 

- India has the potential to become the hub of higher education. Govt will strive to invite students globally to study in India

 

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Budget 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman
Comments (+)
 