'Budget reforms will boost Industrial sector'

By Prakash P. Chhabria

The Union Budget presented by the Finance Minister was growth-oriented will steer Indian economy into the much-needed direction of robust advancement. GST, being the structural crux of the implemented reforms will help the organized sector to contribute to achieving the $5 trillion target for the economy. We believe the water crisis issue has been addressed appropriately by the government. It also aims at greater ease of living and access to clean drinking water on a priority basis.”Har Ghar Jal” by 2024 under Jal Jeevan Mission will prove to be a huge step towards the common goal of accessible clean drinking water and this will give us, a part of pipes industry, an impetus as far as demand is concerned. Government’s continued thrust on affordable housing and proposal of 1.95 crores houses under PMAY (Rural) is also a step in the right direction and will benefit us and my other company, Finolex Cables also. Similarly, the union finance minister’s promise of electricity for every rural household spells big business for Finolex Cables. We are hopeful that the proposed reforms will help boost the economy at a faster pace.

The author is Executive Chairman at Finolex Industries Limited