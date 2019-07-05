FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

JUST IN
FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead Budget 2019: Here's what taxpayers can expect Budget 2019: When & where to watch Budget live stream Budget 2019: What to expect from FM Nirmala Sitharaman 8% GDP growth a must for $5-tn economy: Economic Survey

FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2019, 10:23am ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 10:54am ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ahead of her maiden Budget speech, carried a 'bahi khata' (ledger) instead of a briefcase. (PTI Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ahead of her maiden Budget speech, carried a 'bahi khata' (ledger) instead of a briefcase. 

 

She ditched the British tradition of carrying a briefcase and adopted the Indian tradition. The budget documents are kept in a four-fold red cloth with the national emblem on it, wrapped with a ribbon. It symbolises India's departure from the slavery of Western thought.

 Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here

Nirmala Sitharaman was accompanied by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, Secretary S C Garg, Chief Economic Officer Krishnamurthy Subramanian and other officials. 
The Modi Government 2.0 will be presenting the Budget at 11 am today, in the Lok Sabha.

 

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2019
Narendra Modi
Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Anurag Thakur
Comments (+)
 