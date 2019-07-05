FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ahead of her maiden Budget speech, carried a 'bahi khata' (ledger) instead of a briefcase.

She ditched the British tradition of carrying a briefcase and adopted the Indian tradition. The budget documents are kept in a four-fold red cloth with the national emblem on it, wrapped with a ribbon. It symbolises India's departure from the slavery of Western thought.

Nirmala Sitharaman was accompanied by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, Secretary S C Garg, Chief Economic Officer Krishnamurthy Subramanian and other officials.

The Modi Government 2.0 will be presenting the Budget at 11 am today, in the Lok Sabha.