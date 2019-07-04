'Hope budget brings more reforms in the economy'

By Ishu Datwani, Founder, ANMOL

"We hope that there is a reduction in Gold Import Duty and Income Tax. We expect this Budget should kick start the economy so that consumers have more liquidity to spend. Being the first budget of the Modi Government, it will set the tone for the rest of their term and I hope it is a good one."

By Vaibhav Saraf, Director, Aisshpra Gems and Jewels

"We are looking forward to the First Budget of the second term of Modi Government which will be presented by the country's first woman Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman. We hope that this budget brings more reforms and transparency in the economy. We are expecting a reduction in Tax Slab for non-corporate entities as corporate entities enjoy better tax slabs. Beyond that, as a jeweller, I would rather wait and watch what the new Government has to say for our industry."