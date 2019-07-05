PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM

JUST IN
Budget 2019 Live Updates: National research foundation to encourage research, says FM Sitharaman FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead Economic Survey draws attention to Goddess Lakshmi India can extract $1 billion worth of gold from e-waste Economic Survey invokes religion to stop tax evasion 8% GDP growth a must for $5-tn economy: Economic Survey

PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India,
  • Jul 05 2019, 12:06pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 12:09pm ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha at Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 05, 2019 (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said corporate India is a job creator as well as wealth creator and called for public private partnership to develop rail infrastructure.

Presenting the the first Budget of the Modi 2.0 government Sitharaman said, 657 km of metro rail network has become operational across country while railway infrastructure will need Rs 50 lakh crore investment till 2030.

FOLLOW OUR BUDGET 2019 LIVE UPDATES

Saying that schemes such as Bharat Mala, Sagarmala and UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) are bridging rural urban divide and improving transport infrastructure, she said "public private partnership to be unleased to develop rail infrastructure".

The finance minister said as the world's third largest aviation market, time is ripe to enter aircraft financing and leasing from Indian shores.

She further noted that last mile delivery stood out and asserted that the government's objective has been and continues to be "Mazboot desh ke liye mazboot nagarik".

"The target of USD 5 trillion economy in next few years is imminently achievable," she noted.

"We have shown by our deeds that principles of 'perform, reform, transform' can indeed succeed," she said adding that the NDA government in its first term had set the ball rolling for a 'New India' with strident commitment to fiscal consolidation.

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Budget 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman
Indian Railways
Rail Infrastructure
Comments (+)
 