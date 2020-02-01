Budget 2020: Allocation for J&K at Rs 30,757 cr; Ladakh at Rs 5,958 cr for FY21

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Centre has proposed allocation of Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir, and Rs 5,958 crore for Ladakh for fiscal 2020-21.

Follow All The Live Updates of Union Budget 2020 Here

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman also said the government has earmarked Rs 100 crore for hosting G-20 Summit in the country.

Follow Deccan Herald's Budget 2020 Page for all Budget Related News

She also said a national policy on statistics will be brought in and added that data must have credibility.

Follow All The Live Updates Of Stock Markets Here

The finance minister also proposed major reform in the recruitment of non-gazetted staff.