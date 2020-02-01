Budget 2020: Just platitudes, says CPI(M)

Slamming the Union Budget, the CPI(M) on Friday said that it consisted of just "platitudes" and did not address the problems faced by the people.

Reacting to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that it did nothing to alleviate "people's miseries".

"Just platitudes & slogans. Nothing substantial to alleviate peoples' misery, the growing unemployment, rural wage crash, farmers’ distress suicides and galloping prices," he tweeted.