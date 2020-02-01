'Hoped Budget to increase spending power of consumers'

'Budget disappoints in terms for getting more money in hands of taxpayers'

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 01 2020, 22:20pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 22:23pm ist

By Sourjyendu Medda,

“Single investment clearance cell seems like a step forward in bringing consistency and clarity for entrepreneurs and investors. However, its actual impact can be what helps startups to come up from every corner of the country. The proposal to defer tax deducted at source (TDS) or tax payment on income earned from Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs) given to employees of start-ups, is a welcome change.

However, the budget has disappointed in terms for getting more money in the hands of the taxpayers or end consumers. Though the new tax slabs have been proposed, taxpayers would have to forego other deduction benefits available currently. We were expecting the budget to be increase the spending power of the end consumers which would have given a boost to the economy, however the actual impact is yet to be seen.”

(The writer is Founder & CBO- DealShare)

 

