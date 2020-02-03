Digital platform for IPR will safeguard new ideas: DLAI

By Anurag Jain

"It was heartening to see a continued thrust by the finance ministry on facilitating funding for MSMEs and focus on solving the problem of delayed corporate payments for small businesses.

The MSME sector controls more than 40% of industrial production in India. The subordinate debt, introduced in the budget will ease the working capital woes faced by MSME without interfering with the existing exposure of banks. Augmentation of CGTMSE fund will further enhance the lending capabilities of financial institutions thereby reducing the working capital gap.

Secondly, idea of an app based invoice financing product strikes the right chord and will infuse liquidity in the supply chains of corporates while making cash flow available to MSMEs. While we await the details, such a product will definitely benefit the “longer tail” vendors in the services sector.

Lastly, as representatives of fintech sector which has close to 2500 new businesses, reforms for startups is heartening. Digital platform for IPR will safeguard new ideas and will encourage more innovation. Similarly, the tax reforms on ESOPS is a big move and should help a new business attract better talent."

Anurag Jain -Co-founder, KredX & Founding Member, Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI)