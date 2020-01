By Amitt Sharma

India has developed into the second-largest startup center in the world and thus the startup founders like have a huge hope from the upcoming Union Budget 2020. We expect the upcoming budget to be a favorable one for all of us. We expect the government to keep on supporting startups and new age economy businesses in the same way as before so that we flourish more aggressively and aid to the development of India.

(The writer is the founder & CEO of VDO.AI)