'Extension of tax benefit is great help for startups'

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 02 2020, 20:39pm ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 20:40pm ist
iStock images

By Lakshna Jha

“Presented in the Union Budget today, Government’s proposal to defer tax on ESOP along with extension of tax benefit to 10 years is a most certainly a welcome step and will be of great help for the ecosystem, specially for the early stage Startups where it comes as a relief for revenue management. Removal of DDT is expected boost investments in Startups which will help in generating positive cashflow in mid-term. Hon’ble Finance Minister mentioning the use of technology for economic development is a clear indication of the government’s intention to boost the overall Startup space.”

(The writer is Co-founder and CEO of sRide)

Union Budget 2020
Budget reactions
startups
