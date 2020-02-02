'Extension of tax benefit is great help for startups'

By Lakshna Jha

“Presented in the Union Budget today, Government’s proposal to defer tax on ESOP along with extension of tax benefit to 10 years is a most certainly a welcome step and will be of great help for the ecosystem, specially for the early stage Startups where it comes as a relief for revenue management. Removal of DDT is expected boost investments in Startups which will help in generating positive cashflow in mid-term. Hon’ble Finance Minister mentioning the use of technology for economic development is a clear indication of the government’s intention to boost the overall Startup space.”

(The writer is Co-founder and CEO of sRide)