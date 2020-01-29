'Govt must encourage more investment in infrastructure'

By Aarti Gill

This Union Budget 2020 will hopefully deliver beneficial policies that push for better, faster 5G implementation & penetration across the country, enabling the rise of a more efficient digital infrastructure. There is also a growing need for the emergence of solutions specific to the demand side rather than the supply front. As the slowly advancing economy merited the governments’ decision of reducing corporate tax, GST rates, benchmark repo rate, and growing bank mergers and recapitalization of banks, primarily undertaken to boost investment, immediate steps need to be taken to boost the demand in the economy. The government should encourage higher investment in the infrastructure sector, address liquidity challenges. Also, reducing the GST rates on certain items will surely help in enhancing consumption & demand in the economy.

(The writer is the co-founder & CEO of OZiva)