Here is the full text of Economic Survey 2019-2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 31 2020, 13:44pm ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 13:44pm ist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in the Parliament on Friday, 

The Economic Survey of India is the flagship document prepared by the advisors to the finance minister which comprises of the current trend in the country's economy and a comprehensive report card of economy in that fiscal year.

The Survey is tabled in the parliament a day before the Union Budget of the year is presented.

The theme of Economic Survey, 2019-20 is'Wealth Creation' and is based on India’s aspiration to achieve a $5 trillion.

 

