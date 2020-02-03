Overall road map is good, execution paramount: CareCover

By Nivesh Khandelwal

"The FM said there was a holistic vision of healthcare. It was heartening to know that Mission Indradhanush has been extended to cover new diseases and new vaccines. And fit India is part of it. It was highlighted that more empanelled hospitals in Ayushman Bharat will be added, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities to benefit poor. The focus on PPP model hospitals as announced, will set up under viability gap funding to look at areas where there are no hospitals. Overall the road map is good, however, the execution of programmes, bridging the gap between the haves and have nots, is of paramount importance for the sustainable development and progress of the country. "

He added, “In India due to out of the pocket expenses, about five crore people are pushed below the poverty line due to the burden of healthcare expenditure. This is something where the policymakers can seek collaboration from players working in the domain. One of the solutions that we are providing is to convert your out-of-pocket expenditure into easy EMIs with zero % rate of interest for 12 months.”

(The writer is the CEO and Founder of CareCover)