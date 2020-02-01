Dividend distribution tax shifted to individuals: FM

Union Budget 2020: Dividend distribution tax shifted to individuals instead of firms, says FM Sitharaman

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2020, 13:49pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 13:53pm ist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said dividend distribution tax has been shifted to individuals instead of companies.

Follow DH's Union Budget 2020 coverage here

In her second Budget presentation, the Finance Minister said concessional tax rate of 15 per cent has been extended to power generation companies.

Follow DH's Union Budget coverage live

The government plans 100 per cent tax concession to sovereign wealth funds on investment in infra projects, she added.

Follow DH's live coverage of the stock markets

Sitharaman further said concessional withholding rate of 5 per cent on interest payment to non-residents has been extended up to June 30, 2022.

The Finance Minister also proposed deferment of tax payment by employees on employee stock ownership plan (ESOPs) from startups by five years.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Union Budget 2020
Nirmala Sitharaman
Stock Markets
Comments (+)
 