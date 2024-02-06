Bullish on India; luxury car penetration expected to remain low till tax rationalisation: Audi

Muonio (Finland): German auto maker Audi is bullish on India but believes that till the time high taxes rationalise to a lower level, penetration of luxury cars in the country will continue to remain low compared to South East Asian countries, according to a senior company official.

Audi expects growth of the luxury car market in India to moderate to low double digits in 2024 compared to around 25 per cent in 2023.

"The overall car industry is growing, as well as the luxury segment is growing. Last year was one of the biggest numbers that the industry could achieve, which is also in line with the overall growth of the country," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI.

He further said, "(India's) GDP is growing, all the parameters that you see for the growth of automotive industry is showing an upward direction. So we believe we are in the right space at a good time and it's time for India and we will continue to grow as well." Dhillon was responding to a query on how Audi is looking at India as a market for its overall growth strategy from a global perspective.

On the potential of the Indian market, Dhillon said, "If I compare the Indian luxury (car) space, I would still say we are in the nascent stage."