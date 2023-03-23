Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts

This is the latest sign that the worsening global economic outlook was sapping corporate spending on IT services

Reuters
Reuters,
  Mar 23 2023
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 16:58 ist
Accenture Plc said on Thursday it would cut about 19,000 jobs and lowered its annual revenue and profit projections, the latest sign that the worsening global economic outlook was sapping corporate spending on IT services.

The company also trimmed its annual revenue growth and profit forecasts on Thursday, amid worries that recession-wary enterprises will cut technology budgets.

The company now expects annual revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 10% in local currency, compared to 8% to 11% expected previously.

