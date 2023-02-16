Adani Group denies hiring Grant Thornton for audits

Adani Group denies reports of hiring Grant Thornton for independent audit

Stocks of Adani Group companies have been battered following US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report

Gyanendra Keshri
Gyanendra Keshri, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2023, 17:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 17:35 ist
Adani Group logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate Adani Group, on Thursday rubbished reports of hiring US-based accountancy firm Grant Thornton for independent audit of its firms after the Hindenburg fallout.

Adani Enterprises issued a clarification in this regard to the stock exchanges.

“We would like to clarify that the said news item appears to be a market rumour and hence it would be inappropriate on our part to comment on it,” Jatin Jalundhwala, Company Secretary & Joint President (Legal), Adani Enterprises, said in a letter to BSE Limited.

Read | MSCI delays index weighting changes for two Adani companies

Reuters reported on February 14 that the Adani Group has appointed accountancy firm Grant Thornton for independent audits of some of its companies in a bid to discredit claims by short-seller Hindenburg Research that have battered its stocks and bonds.

Citing sources, Reuters reported that the US-based Grant Thornton will evaluate whether Adani Group complied with global corporate governance standards. BSE Limited had sought a clarification from Adani Enterprises on the news report.

“We wish to confirm that we have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and our agreements with the stock exchanges,” Adani Enterprises said in its reply to the clarification.  

Stocks of Adani Group companies have been battered following US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report accusing billionaire Gautam Adani-led firms of accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Adani Group
Adani Enterprises
Gautam Adani
Hindenburg Adani report
Business News
Sebi

What's Brewing

IIT Delhi developing Covid vaccine for blood clotting

IIT Delhi developing Covid vaccine for blood clotting

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Talk about it. Period.

Talk about it. Period.

 