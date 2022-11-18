Adani Group says no plan to open family office overseas

There were reports Adani was looking at Dubai or New York as the base for the office

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2022, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 20:56 ist
Chairperson of Adani Group Gautam Adani. Credit: AFP Photo

Adani Group on Friday said the ports-to-energy conglomerate's Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani is not considering setting up a family office overseas to manage his wealth.

With a $58 billion addition to his personal wealth propelling him to the throne of Asia's richest and world's third wealthiest man, it was reported that Adani was looking at Dubai or New York as the base for the office.

"Neither Adani nor the Adani Family has any plan or is in consultations to open a family office overseas," the group said in a statement.

Adani has a net worth of $135 billion.

