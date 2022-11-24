Adidas investigating claims against Kanye's behaviour

Adidas probing claims against Kanye's behaviour

AFP
AFP, Frankfurt,
  • Nov 24 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 22:30 ist
Kanye West. Credit: AFP Photo

Adidas said Thursday it was investigating claims against Kanye West after a report detailed alleged inappropriate behaviour, just weeks after the German sportswear giant ended its partnership with the rapper.

US magazine Rolling Stone said former members of the team involved in "Yeezy" -- the successful product line designed with the rapper -- had released a letter alleging Adidas leaders were aware of the behaviour, which went on for years, but turned a blind eye.

"It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true," Adidas said in a statement.

"However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations."

The report, citing former unnamed Yeezy and Adidas staff, alleged the behaviour ranged from playing pornography to staff in meetings, to discussing porn and showing an intimate photo of ex-wife Kim Kardashian in job interviews.

