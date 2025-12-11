Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

NIA files charge sheet against 11 Maoists for looting explosives in Odisha's Sundergarh

According to a statement released by the NIA on Thursday, all the 11 accused have been charged under various sections of UA (P) Act, BNSS, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 07:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 07:28 IST
India NewsOdishaNIAMaoist

Follow us on :

Follow Us