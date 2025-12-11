<p>Bengaluru: Microsoft on Thursday announced that four leading IT companies Infosys, Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro will deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot and transform the way organisations operate, innovate, and scale. These companies have partnered with Microsoft to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI.</p><p> <br>Each of these companies will deploy over 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licences, collectively surpassing 2,00,000 licences, and setting a new benchmark for enterprise-scale AI adoption, Microsoft CEO and chairman Satya Nadella announced at Microsoft AI Tour in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p><br>This comes a day after Microsoft announced its plans to invest $17.5 billion in cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, skilling and ongoing operations in the country over four years (CY2026-2029).</p>.Microsoft announces $17.5 billion investment in India, its 'largest ever' in Asia.<p>Puneet Chandok, president, Microsoft India & South Asia, said, “Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro aren’t just embracing AI — they’re setting the global pace. These global enterprises are moving beyond experimentation to full-scale deployment, embedding Microsoft Copilot into the fabric of everyday work."<br></p><p>"This bold adoption is inspiring a new era of enterprise transformation, powered by trusted digital collaborators. The blueprint is being written here — where speed, scale, and impact converge to redefine what’s possible," he added.<br></p><p>Nadella said India is slated to become the No.1 country in the world with GitHub. "It’s fantastic to see the engagement and the type of projects that are coming out of this place," he said.</p><p><br>Nadella also stressed that mindset shift is important for developers.</p>