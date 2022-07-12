After Indigo, Go First maintenance technicians on sick leave to protest low salaries

A significant section of Go First aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs) went on sick leaves during the past three days to protest against their low salaries, sources said on Tuesday.
This comes close on the heels of a sizeable number of IndiGo AMTs going on sick leaves in Delhi and Hyderabad on similar issue, triggering disciplinary proceedings against them by the airline.
IndiGo starts disciplinary proceedings against technicians who went on mass sick leave
IndiGo has asked the technicians concerned to report to the airline's doctor, along with necessary medical documents to verify if they were actually sick.
The sources said that some of the Go First's technicians who went on sick leaves during the last three days have written e-mails to the airline's management asking it to increase their salaries.
Go First did not respond to the PTI's request for a statement on this matter.
Indian carriers, which were badly hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, had cut the salaries of their employees to conserve cash.
