Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 Max to launch services

Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft to launch services in India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had last month given a NOC for the operation of Akasa Air in India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 16 2021, 18:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 18:43 ist
Akasa Air's order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, including the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200. Credit: AFP file photo

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed new airline Akasa Air has ordered 72 '737 Max' aircraft from US-based aerospace company Boeing to launch service in India, a statement said on Tuesday.

"Akasa Air's order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, including the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200," the joint statement by Akasa Air and Boeing mentioned.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had last month given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation of Akasa Air in India.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Boeing
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Aviation

What's Brewing

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

 