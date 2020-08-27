Alembic Pharma gets USFDA's approval for diabetes drug

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA's tentative approval for type 2 diabetes drug

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2020, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 12:30 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets, used for management of type-2 diabetes.

Empagliflozin and Linagliptin Tablet is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The tentatively approved abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Glyxambi tablets, 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

In a regulatory filing, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said it has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets in the strengths of 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg.

Alembic Pharma said it is currently in litigation with Boehringer in District Court of Delaware and launch of the product will depend on litigation outcome.

Quoting IQVIA data, Alembic Pharma said Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets, 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg have an estimated market size of $244 million for 12 months ending June 2020.

Alembic now has a total of 130 ANDA approvals (113 final approvals and 17 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading 1.95 percent higher at Rs 1,010.10 apiece on the BSE.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Diabetes
Drugs
pharmaceutical company
USFDA
Type-2 Diabetes

What's Brewing

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

Fighting mosquito-borne diseases... with mosquitoes

Fighting mosquito-borne diseases... with mosquitoes

 