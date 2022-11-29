Alibaba to sell Zomato shares worth $200 million via block deal

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to sell a stake of about 3 per cent in food delivery firm Zomato Ltd worth $200 million through a block deal, CNBC Awaaz reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The Chinese e-commerce giant, through its finance affiliate Ant Group, currently owns a 13.3 per cent stake in Zomato, according to Refinitiv data.
Alibaba and Zomato did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
The block deal on Wednesday will likely be at a 5 per cent to 6 per cent discount to Zomato's Tuesday close of Rs 63.55, a CNBC Awaaz reporter said in a tweet.
The development comes months after Uber Technologies sold its 7.8 per cent stake in Zomato for $392 million via a block trade on local exchanges, Reuters reported in August, citing sources.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben
Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano
Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’
Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup
Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?
Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?
In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health
DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...
Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston
Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast