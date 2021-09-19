Amazon adds 3 Indic languages for seller registration, account management services

Ecommerce major Amazon on Sunday said sellers will now be able to register on the Amazon.in marketplace and manage their online business in three more Indic languages - Malayalam, Telugu and Bengali.

The move comes ahead of the festive season and will benefit thousands of existing Amazon sellers, many potential and new sellers from markets across tiers to run their business on Amazon.in marketplace in a language of their choice and preference, a statement said.

With this launch, Amazon.in now allows sellers to manage their online business in eight languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and English.

Using any of the regional languages, sellers can do everything from registering as an Amazon seller for the first time, to managing orders, inventory and accessing performance metrics – all in the language of their preference, the statement said.

Amazon has about 8.5 lakh sellers on its marketplace in India.

This experience has been made available on the Amazon seller Central as well as on the mobile app, it added.

As Amazon works towards its commitment to digitise one crore MSMEs across India by 2025, it is important to address sellers' challenges when they seek to leverage ecommerce to expand their businesses, Amazon India Director (Seller Partner Services) Sumit Sahay said.

"Language is a prominent barrier that Indian MSMEs face and our focus on localisation, demonstrated in part through the launch of account management services in Telugu, Bengali and Malayalam will make it easier for many MSMEs to conduct business online," he added.

Sahay said since the launch of regional language experience for sellers in 2020, over one lakh new sellers have signed up and digitised their business.

"As we gear up for the festive season, the addition of three new languages will help numerous businesses to launch their business on Amazon.in and cater to customers across the country - helping grow and scale their businesses manifold," he added.

Ecommerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive sales and they make significant investments ahead of time to ramp up their capacity and add features to be able to handle the spike in orders, while ensuring a smooth experience for shoppers and sellers.

To launch the services in Malayalam, Telugu and Bengali for sellers, Amazon.in worked with expert linguists to develop a holistic and comprehensible experience in each of the languages.

The team has chosen commonly used terms over perfectly translated words to make the experience relatable, easily understandable and seamless for sellers. Advanced machine learning technologies complemented the linguists' efforts and helped the project scale across the languages and launch simultaneously.

