Amazon India launches 11 FCs, ramps up capacity of fulfilment centres by 40%

Amazon India on Thursday said it is expanding its fulfilment network in the country with the launch of 11 new warehouses and expansion of nine existing facilities, a move that will result in close to 40 per cent increase in storage capacity ahead of the upcoming festive season.

These fulfilment centres (FCs) are located across states such as Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, a statement said.

These are designed to deliver a smarter, faster, and more consistent experience for its customers and sellers across the country, it added.

"Some of these new FCs will be operational ahead of Prime Day 2021 and all new FCs will be operational before the festive season, enabling customers to have what they need delivered at their doorstep," Amazon India said.

Amazon will host its flagship sale event, Prime Day in India on July 26-27.

Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfilment centres are equipped with highly automated pick, pack and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders.

While investment details were not disclosed, Amazon India said it has more than 60 FCs and more than 25 specialised sites dedicated to Amazon Fresh selection for daily essentials and grocery across the country with this expansion.

"With this expansion, Amazon.in will have more than 43 million cubic feet of storage capacity across 15 states, supporting around 8.5 lakh sellers across India. The expansion is in line with Amazon India's continued efforts to heavily invest in the country and create tens of thousands of direct and indirect work opportunities," the statement said.

Amazon India's overall fulfilment network will be spread across a floor area of more than 10 million sq ft - which is more than the land size of 125 football fields.

The company said the FCs are being designed to make these workplaces accessible to people with disabilities as Amazon India continues to hire a diverse workforce and make the workplace more inclusive.

“The rapid expansion of our fulfilment network accelerates our commitment to serve and empower small and medium businesses in India and customers. With the increased storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet, we will continue to seamlessly cater to the growing demand of our customers, while offering a better experience with wider selection and faster delivery," Akhil Saxena, Vice President (Customer Fulfilment Operations) APAC, MENA and LATAM at Amazon, said.

He added that this expansion will also provide a fillip to ancillary businesses that support the company, including those involved in packaging, logistics, and transportation among others.