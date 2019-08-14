Amazon Messaging Assistant now speaks Hindi

Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of its Automated Messaging Assistant in Hindi for its customers.

Millions of customers who prefer Hindi can now get their queries resolved in the language of their preference, without even connecting with an associate, it said in a statement.

The Automated Assistant is a chat bot powered by Amazon's customer service-tuned artificial intelligence platform, leveraging Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing capabilities, enabling a seamless and friendly conversational experience for customers, it said.

The conversation happens right inside the messaging window where the customer can naturally interact just as they would with a human and the bot seamlessly transitions to a human assistant within the same window, whenever necessary, the company said.

"With this launch, Amazon India aims to break the language barrier and provide a hassle-free support service to customers", it said. Director, Customer Service, Amazon India, Akshay Prabhu, said, "The new chat assistant in Hindi underlines our commitment to serve the next 100 million Indians to discover and shop with Amazon".