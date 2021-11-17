Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK

Some customers received a notification from Amazon this week after making purchases

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 17 2021, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 15:22 ist
Amazon and Visa did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment. Credit: Reuters Photo

Amazon.com Inc will stop accepting payments made using Visa Inc credit cards issued in the United Kingdom starting next year, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Amazon customers can still use Visa debit cards, Mastercard and Amex credit cards as well as Visa credit cards issued outside of the UK, Bloomberg said, citing information that the company shared with its customers.

Some customers received a notification from Amazon this week after making purchases, which said that "starting 19 January 2022, we will no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK" due to the high fees charged by Visa to process the transactions, as per the report.

Amazon and Visa did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Amazon Inc
Visa
United Kingdom
Business News

