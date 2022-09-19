Ambuja Cement at record-high after Adani takeover

Ambuja Cement shares touch record-high after Adani takeover

The Adani group ventured into cement-making operations earlier this year

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 19 2022, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 12:28 ist
A view shows Ambuja Cement bags, to be carried to a construction site, in a load carrier in Ahmedabad, India, July 29, 2022. Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Shares of Ambuja Cements rose nearly 10 per cent to an all-time high on Monday after Indian billionaire Gautam Adani took over as chairman of the company, following Adani Group's takeover.

Gautam Adani, with a net worth of $154.2 billion, is currently ranked third-richest in the world, behind tycoons Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, according to Forbes.

Also Read | Will become most profitable cement manufacturer: Adani

On Friday, Ambuja said that it was looking to raise Rs 20,000 crore ($2.51 billion) through an issue of convertible warrants to an Adani Group company.

The Adani group ventured into cement-making operations earlier this year with its $10.5 billion acquisition of Holcim AG's cement businesses in India - Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd.

Shares of ACC Ltd also rose after Adani's son Karan was made chairman of the board.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ambuja Cement
Gautam Adani
Adani Group
Markets
Business News

What's Brewing

Discarded furniture gets new life in this govt school

Discarded furniture gets new life in this govt school

Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty

Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty

DH Toon | Will cheetahs survive the battle of big cats?

DH Toon | Will cheetahs survive the battle of big cats?

Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!

Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

 