Anish Shah appointed as chairman of Mahindra Finance

Anish Shah appointed as chairman of Mahindra Finance

He is the deputy managing director and group CFO of Mahindra and Mahindra

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 29 2021, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 13:38 ist
The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Friday announced the appointment of Anish Shah as the chairman of the board, effective April 2, 2021.

Shah is already a director of the company.    

He is the deputy managing director and group CFO of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Ltd and is designated to take over as the managing director and CEO of the company from April 2, 2021, Mahindra Finance said in a release.

Shah has taken over from Dhananjay Mungale, who will continue to be an independent director on the board of Mahindra Finance, the release said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mahindra and Mahindra

What's Brewing

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

 