Today's Horoscope – December 26, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 December 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today, balance your desires with financial prudence. An unexpected opportunity might arise, prompting you to trust your instincts. Be cautious about impulsive spending; assess the long-term implications.
Colour: Violet | Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
Focus on grounded plans today. Avoid misunderstandings by communicating clearly. Stay vigilant in your interactions; subtle cues may hold essential messages.
Colour: Mauve | Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Take a closer look at your investments today. Assess them with objectivity and don’t hesitate to seek professional advice if needed. Trust your intuition; it may reveal nuances others overlook.
Colour: Honey | Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
Put emotions aside; focus on targets. Minor frustrations pave the way for productivity. Embrace new challenges; opportunities knock. Trust your instincts; success follows. Practical solutions will yield positive results.
Colour: Green | Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Meaningful female relationships abound. Assistance comes from a woman. Children excel academically. Break from routines; embrace the new. Trust your intuition when making decisions; it holds the key to resolving emotional tensions.
Colour: Scarlet | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Address resentments; seek peace with authority figures. Trust your intuition; not all may be honest. Rely on instincts; they guide you true. Avoid arrogance and remain open to feedback.
Colour: Beige | Number: 7
September 23 - October 22
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.
Colour: Orange | Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors.
Colour: Tan | Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Information about finances that could be important is incoming. Try to be more forthcoming. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it ls just a waste of precious energy.
Colour: Honey | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your pay check and similar activities are emphasised today.
Colour: Brown | Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
Today, your innovative ideas take centre stage. Embrace your creative instincts and explore uncharted territories. Collaborations with like-minded individuals could lead to exciting projects. Trust your intuition in negotiations.
Colour: Turquoise | Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Today, focus on emotional well-being. Prioritize self-care and nurture your inner peace. Engage in activities that soothe your soul, be it art, music, or nature walks. Trust your intuition in relationships.
Colour: Aqua | Number: 7
Amara Ramdev