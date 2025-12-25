Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskyy says

'It was a ⁠really good conversation: many details, good ideas, that ⁠we ⁠discussed,' he said.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 18:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 18:24 IST
World newsUnited StatesUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyyDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us