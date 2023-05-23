Apple inks multi-billion-dollar deal with Broadcom for US-made chips

Apple inks bn-dollar deal with Broadcom for US chips

Under the multi-year deal, Broadcom will develop 5G radio frequency components with Apple that will be designed and built in several US facilities

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 23 2023, 19:58 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 19:58 ist
Apple logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Apple Inc on Tuesday said it has entered a multi-billion-dollar deal with chipmaker Broadcom Inc to use chips made in the United States.

Under the multi-year deal, Broadcom will develop 5G radio frequency components with Apple that will be designed and built in several US facilities, including Fort Collins, Colorado, where Broadcom has a major factory, Apple said.

Apple Inc
Business News
5G

